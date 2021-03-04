Signups for Little League in South Siskiyou happening now

Registration for Little League baseball and softball is now open in South Siskiyou County. Children ages 4-15 are eligible to play.

The South Siskiyou league is for all kids in Dunsmuir, Weed, Mount Shasta and McCloud, said SSLL board member John Kennedy Jr.

“We expect practices to start in mid March,” Kennedy said. “Games will begin in April and run through the early part of June ... We need you to register by March 6 or a late fee will apply.”

Assessments are planned for March 13 or 14. The website to sign up is https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/southsiskiyoull. Call Kennedy with questions at (530) 859-1844.

