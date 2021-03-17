The Lesson Tee: Play to your strengths

Ben Alexander

The Lesson Tee

One of the greatest privileges of my life has been teaching golf lessons as a PGA Teaching professional for more years than I can count in Pebble Beach – and I’m still going out here at Lake Shastina.

I know most of you who play golf in the area watch PGA Tour tournaments from time to time and one of the upcoming stars has been Bryson De Chambeau, who has won a bunch of big tournaments lately.

His teacher is a very good buddy of mine: Clovis California PGA Teaching professional Mike Shye. Mike started working with Bryson as a very young golfer and now he is one of the best in the world.

Mike always let Bryson play to his natural abilities because those of you who have seen Bryson on TV know he is a little bit like a mad scientist out there the way he plays golf. Now Mike certainly gave

Bryson fundamentals and fixes but he never taught Bryson to swing like Mike did with Mike’s swing. Instead, he let Bryson play to his strengths. My tip of the week: When you take a lesson out there, swing to your strengths. Of course, get fundamentals from your pro but play your own game. Have fun and I’ll see you on the first tee.

Ben Alexander is a PGA teaching professional who formerly taught in Pebble Beach and now teaches golf lessons at Lake Shastina Golf Resort. He was awarded the PGA Teacher of the Year twice and was nominated for National PGA Teacher of the Year. To contact Ben call (831) 277-9001.