Coyote Classic is this weekend at Mt. Shasta Ski Park

Staff reports

The 35th Annual Coyote Classic Ski Race is on this weekend.

The Mt. Shasta Race Association along with the Mt. Shasta Ski Park will host the 35th Annual Coyote Classic Ski and Snowboard Race this weekend, Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 at the Mt. Shasta Ski Park. The race is sponsored by Rossignol and The Fifth Season Mt. Shasta.

Ski and snowboard racing has been difficult to schedule this season as the pandemic has restricted gatherings and events. This weekend’s race will be held under strict COVID-19 policy guidelines set by the Mt. Shasta Ski Park and the Race Association, according to a press release. The MSRA along with the Mt. Shasta Ski & Snowboard Team were able to run the Paul Gianera Giant Slalom along with the Phil Holecek Slalom last weekend with the cooperation of the Ski Park. Fifty-four competitors ranging in age from 4 to 78 years old demonstrated fantastic ski and snowboard racing skills. The Mt. Shasta Ski & Snowboard Team promotes sportsmanship, comradery and mountain community lifestyle and is looking forward to showcasing their talented athletes along with having some good old ski and snowboard community fun!

Saturday’s event will be a classic Giant Slalom race with two timed runs. Sunday’s race will be on a challenging slalom course. Skiers and snowboarders of all ages are welcome to sign up. There will be awards and prizes following each race donated by The Fifth Season and Rossignol.

Due to COVID-19 policies there will be no day of race registration and registration this year will be online only. Spectators may watch from the finish line but access is by ski or snowboard only. The public is not allowed to walk up.

There will be one more race held at the Ski Park this year on closing weekend. Go to MtShastaSkiTeam.com for more information and online registration.