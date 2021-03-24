The Lesson Tee: You can't buy a golf game with new clubs

Ben Alexander

The Lesson Tee

Many golfers over the years of my teaching career have told me they are going to buy a new set of golf clubs because the clubs they have are old and don’t really work very well.

My mentor always told me it’s the clubee, not the golf club – meaning the person hitting the ball. Many of you of course want to update a set of golf clubs and I have done that as well when I was on staff with Titleist.

Of course you always need to get a club fitting, but get a few lessons with the fundamentals with your existing golf clubs and get to a point where you have some consistency, then go out there and do some shopping for new equipment.

Another funny thing people always told me was the pros on tour have special golf clubs that are tweaked especially for the professional and that’s why they hit the ball so far so much straighter than the weekend golfer. But guess what, the golf clubs the PGA Tour players play with are the same ones you can buy for yourself, they are just really really good.

Have fun and I’ll see you on the first tee.

