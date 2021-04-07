MSHS Bear Bourke’s first ever homer was a ‘grand salami’

Morgan Bourke hit the first home run of her career over the fence in dramatic fashion last week in Weed. The sophomore Lady Bear has wanted to hit a home run since she started playing the sport as a kid. Sure, she’s had inside the park home runs, but Bourke had never hit one over the fence.

She never imagined her first ever bomb would be a grand slam.

In the second game of a doubleheader against the Weed Lady Cougars, Bourke smashed a ball with the bases loaded way over the fence for the dinger that drove in four runs.

“It was very exciting,” Morgan said. “It was emotional, I started crying. I was overwhelmed with joy.”

The second she hit the ball she said she knew she had her first home run,

Morgan first started playing T-ball when she was in kindergarten and said she has loved playing sports ever since. As a freshman at MSHS last year, the season had barely begun when it was called off due to COVID-19. At first, Bourke said she and her teammates thought they would be back in a few weeks, but that did not turn out to be the case.

Staying off the diamond and not playing any sports for a year was hard, Morgan said. To be able to return has meant much for her and her teammates.

Morgan said playing softball and sports are her passion.

“I like the thrill and excitement of playing,” Bourke said. “I like trying to hit the ball and working with my team – I like everything about it.”

Bourke mainly plays shortstop but also pitches from time to time.

“It was so great to return,” she said. “I was so happy being out there playing again.”

Bourke said the entire Lady Bears team is determined to have a strong season and it meant a lot to be 4-0 heading into the week.

Against Weed, Bliss Powers earned both wins for MSHS. She finished with eight strikeouts in both games. She also went 5-for-9 from the plate with three RBIs and three runs. Bourke had three strikeouts from the mound and went 5-for-8 from the plate with the grand slam, and had five runs and three RBIs.

Adrienne Andrus had a triple, four hits, five runs and three RBIs. Ella De La Torre finished with 12 RBIs and three runs for the Lady Bears. Kanalei Brasch finished with 3-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs.

Jenni Heikura had seven runs and two RBIs. Sophia Wolmar went 2-for-4 with six runs.

On Friday, MSHS defeated Trinity in a doubleheader at home to improve to 4-0.

This week Mount Shasta hosted Yreka at home Tuesday and is at Modoc for a doubleheader on Friday. Next Tuesday, the Lady Bears are at University Prep in Redding.

Skye Kinkade is the editor of the Mt. Shasta Area Newspapers and the Siskiyou Daily News. She is a fourth generation Siskiyou County resident and has lived in Mount Shasta and Weed her entire life.