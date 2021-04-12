6 things to take from the Eagles loss to Feather River

Inconsistent play haunted the College of the Siskiyous men’s basketball team Friday at home, when they fell to the Feather River Golden Eagles 85-81.

These are six things to take away from the game.

1: Too many turnovers.

COS head men’s hoops coach Kyle Heath said a crucial factor was the Eagles turned the ball away way too much on Friday and had at least 20 turnovers. Heath said his squad came out lethargic and trailed 12-2 to start the contest.

“Hopefully, we come away from the loss is you can’t turn the ball over and consistently win games at this level, and you have to be ready to play from the tip-off,” Heath said. We’ve had slow starts to all three games now, and it finally caught up to us.”

2: 3-pointers not dropping.

Heath said were the Eagles was the “inability to get the ball inside and take advantage of our size. It also did not help they only made four 3-pointers in the entire game. In both of their wins, COS had 10 3-pointers in each contest, Heath said. He added that “defensively, they were not able to get stops. “Giving up 85 points at home won’t win games,” he said,

3: Player highlights.

Despite the loss, there were highlights from the team. Freshman Javarus Keith from North Carolina had a strong game and led the team with 20 points, including draining 2-three pointers. Freshman Zane Lueth of Australia played quite well and finished with 18 points. Sophomore Kody Bauman, a Mount Shasta High grad, finished with 14 points. Freshman Cade Ealy from Grants Pass, Ore., put up 10 points, Heath said he was pleased to see a number of freshmen step up and play well.

4: Things the team did well.

Coach Heath said one thing he was pleased with was, “We played hard and kept battling until the end is what we did well.”

He added the Eagles, “put up some points ourselves but not enough execution and too many jump shots, not enough sharing the ball and getting the ball inside.”

5: The season so far.

In a shortened spring season due to COVID-19, all four games are against one opponent, the Golden Eagles. COS started well. They had 101-88 win at home on Feb. 26. They won at Feather River 76-70 on April 2. The Eagles end the spring season Friday at Feather River for a 4 p.m. contest. The good news for COS is none of the players will lose eligibility for playing the spring sports season and can return next year if they are currently sophomores if they choose to do so.

6: What to work on in practice this week.

Heath said he well for sure will empathize with his team before the Friday game is “taking care of the ball, executing our plays and game plan better, doing a better job of sharing the ball on offense and defensively trying to figure out how to keep them in front of us.”