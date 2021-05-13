The Lesson Tee: Every golfer has their own tempo – here's how to find yours

Ben Alexander

The Lesson Tee

Over the hundreds of years that people have been playing golf, I’m sure they have struggled with the timing of their golf swing.

In modern times we call this problem “tempo,” which means the pace, or speed ,of the players’ arms on the back swing and follow through. I can remember my mentor always said, “Ben, you’re getting quick, don’t hit with the arms.” And what he meant by that was turn back and through with your body and keep your arms working in unison, keeping everything together.

It’s tough to do, but here is a great golf tip of the week for you. The next time you get over to the practice driving range, use your seven iron and make some practice swings. Next start saying out loud – verbally – “Johnny Miller.” So it’s “Johnny” on the back swing and “Miller” on the follow through.

This will seem a little weird at first, but what the goal is here is to say it out loud so you can feel the tempo of your arms.

Most of you will get fast on the down swing, not the back swing. Trust me, it really works so be patient.

Every golfer does not have to have the same tempo, so find yours that works for you.

Have fun and I'll see you on the first tee.

Ben Alexander is a PGA teaching professional who formerly taught in Pebble Beach and now teaches golf lessons at Lake Shastina awarded the PGA Teacher of the Year twice and was nominated for National PGA Teacher of the Year. To contact Ben call (831) 277-9001.