These Jiu Jitsu athletes brought medals home to Mount Shasta after Reno, Nev. competition

Five athletes who train at Mount Shasta’s Base Camp Brazilian Jiu Jitsu came home with medals on June 5 after a tournament in Reno, Nev.

More than 1,300 athletes ranging in age from 4 to over 60 faced off to test their skill and fight to win their individual divisions at the Grappling Industries Gi and No Gi Round Robin Tournament, which are determined by age, weight, gender, and experience level.

Students brought home two silver medals and three bronze medals for their respective divisions; all three youth competitors medaled, earning their spot on the podium.

“We could not be more excited for our gym and our athletes. Our team represented Siskiyou County with honor and displayed incredible bravery, team-work and sportsmanship,” said gym owner and head instructor Woody Hosler. “I am so proud of our team and to be a part of this incredible moment for Base Camp BJJ.”

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (or BJJ for short) is a martial art and combat sport that focuses on grappling and ground fighting with the goal of gaining a dominant position and using joint locks and chokeholds to force an opponent to submit.

Base Camp is the only BJJ gym in Siskiyou County. Founder Woody Hosler began training in 2008 and was promoted to a black belt in the sport in October of 2011.

These Jiu Jitsu athletes brought medals home to Mount Shasta

• Tyson Lowry – Silver Medalist, Gi Kids / White Belt / 10-11 years/ -115 LBS

• Arielle Saryon – Bronze Medalist, Gi Kids/ White Belt / 12-13 Years / -85LBS

• Alexis Lowry – Bronze Medalist, Gi Kids / White Belt / 12 – 13 Years / -125LBS

• Trevor Phillips – Silver Medalist, Gi Adult / Male / White Belt / Senior (40+) / +185 LBS

• John Latos – Bronze Medalist, Gi Adult / Male / White Belt / Adult / -135 LBS

About Base Camp Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

Base Camp Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is located at a 612 S. Mt. Shasta Blvd, next to Mt. Shasta Pastry. Base Camp BJJ offers more than 20 classes per week to kids and adults. First time students can take advantage of a free seven-day trial and a Gi-loan library. Base Camp BJJ offers tuition discounts to veterans, as well as active law enforcement and first responders.

In addition, Base Camp offers free tuition to College of the Siskiyou Law Enforcement Academy Cadets, and scholarships are available for disabled veterans through the WeDefy Foundation.

For class schedules and more information visit Base Camp BJJ online at www.basecampbjj.com or on Facebook and Instagram.