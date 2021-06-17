These College of the Siskiyous Eagles took All-Conference honors

After finishing the 2021 season 9-11 overall, seven College of the Siskiyous baseball players earned Golden Valley Conference honors.

Adam Villasenor, Mason Bowden, and Joseph Sanez earned first team honors. Jackson Grigsby, Joe Digiacomo and Zanden Shim came away with second team honors and Mount Shasta High School graduate Kaimana Ferguson came away with an Honorable Mention.

Villasenor batted .400 with a home run, 27 RBIs and 20 runs.

Bowden batted .345 with 13 RBIs, 18 runs, and 11 stolen bases. Sanez went 2-1 as a pitcher with 22 strikeouts. He also batted .333 with 20 runs and 18 RBIs.

Grigsby had a .302 batting average with 22 runs and 13 RBIs. Digiacomo, a pitcher, went 5-1 with 40 strikeouts.

Shim finished with a .295 batting average with 17 RBIs and 19 runs.

Ferguson finished with a .311 batting average with a home run, 12 RBIs, and 13 runs.

COS ended the season on May 28 with a 26-3 victory against College of the Redwoods.