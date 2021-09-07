Learn the game of pickleball this weekend at Mount Shasta tournament

Mount Shasta Herald

The Mount Shasta Pickleball Club will host a fundraising round robin tournament at the Mt. Shasta Resort this weekend, Sept. 10-12.

This is the second year of the event, with proceeds going toward the ongoing development and upkeep of pickleball courts at the Resort, said club spokesperson Susan Waller.

Newcomers are welcome to participate; handouts will be available to help those new to the sport learn the simple rules of the game.

“One thing you'll notice immediately is there is a great variety of ages that play, and it's not just a game for 'old folks' as some might believe,” Waller said. "With Mt. Shasta in the background and pickleball in the foreground, what's not to love?"

The public is also invited to come watch the tournament. Bring a folding chair and arrive anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday for women's doubles. Saturday will highlight mixed doubles and Sunday is men's doubles teams.

Marian Pasela, who brought pickleball to Siskiyou County about 10 years ago will return to manage the tournament.

For more information, contact Waller by email at dawgtraining@gmail.com.