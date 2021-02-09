From the Sidelines: It’s Tom Brady’s world, we’re just living in it

A remarkable feat took place at Super Bow LVl on Sunday, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hoisted his sevent th Super Bowl trophy at the ripe old age of 43.

In football, 43 is ancient, with only a few players now playing in their 40s.

Heck, on Saturday, the NFL Hall of Fame selections were announced and included Detroit Lions wide receiver great Calvin Johnson, who is 35 years old, eight years younger than Brady.

For Brady to still be playing at an elite level with a brand new team this season is remarkable, especially playing at an MVP caliber level.

Really, I have concluded that it’s Tom “the GOAT” Brady’s world, and we’re just living in it.

And to add to everything, the game was played in the Bucs’ home studium, the first time in Super Bowl history a team played the contest on their home field.

Wherever Tom Brady goes, good things follow.

What he has done in his career is jaw-dropping. Brady threw for 40 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions in the regular season this year, and threw for 4,633 yards. In the playoffs, he threw for 1,061 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.

This included a Super Bowl MVP performance in the 31-9 victory versus The Kansas City Chiefs, where he threw for 201 yards, three touchdowns and zero picks. This was the fifth time Brady was named a Super Bowl MVP.

This was his 10th time playing in a Super Bowl. To put his seven Super Bowl victories in perspective, no NFL franchise has won more than six. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots both won six Super Bowls apiece. And, all six of the Patriots’ Super Bowl wins were with Brady as their signal-caller.

Brady was an unheralded sixth-round pick from the University of Michigan in 2000. Brady, who grew up in San Mateo in the San Francisco Bay area, was the seventh quarterback taken in the draft. Not much was expected of him, but he quickly formed a partnership with New England head coach Bill Belichick that produced an NFL dynasty like no other.

When the Patriots and Brady parted ways last season, Brady joined the Buccaneers, which had not made the playoffs since the 2007-2008 season, and won its lone Super Bowl in 2003.

Brady is called in many circles “The GOAT” for being the greatest of all time in the NFL. He proved that moniker this season in Tampa Bay.

For him to go to a totally new team and help lead them to Super Bowl glory is something to celebrate.

Look, I know some people who revere Brady and others who can’t stand him, and a fair share are between these two trains of thought.

For me, I am squarely in the middle. The teams he played for were teams were not ones I cheered for as a football fan. But, I love watching the way he plays the game.

While he may not have the most elite arm or tons of speed, he makes up for it in his preparation, accuracy, knowledge of the game and mastery of reading defense, and just finding a way to win. He is also an amazing leader that his teammates respect.

He has terrific pocket awareness and an uncanny ability to find the open man and befuddle defenses.

Even with these accomplishments, there are still naysayers that downplay Brady. One column even said he was not in the top 10 of the greatest athletes ever, even after this seventh Super Bowl win, while another one said he was not in the top three greatest NFL players ever.

Look, even if you are not a fan of his, you’ve got to admit what he has done is something that will be remembered for generations to come.

I find it foolish when people try to downplay or make silly statements. It is not a good look. Hating on Brady is stirring the pot without any substance to back up what they are saying.

I love sports, but I do not like the trend in sports of certain folks in the media always trying to find the negative and make statements that hold little weight and are said just to earn a response.

Look, am I such a fan of Brady that I have a shirt with his face on it, or his jersey? No. But, I have a healthy respect for his accomplishments. I collected football cards for many years and still have a few Brady rookie cards, which are nice mementos to have.

The bottom line is this, Tom Brady has to be respected for what he has done on the field. I will be quite interested to see what he can do next season. Sure, he could retire on top, but if I had to bet, I’d say we might see Brady playing until he’s 48.

After all, never underestimate the power of the GOAT.